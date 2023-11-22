Will Cameron York Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 22?
When the Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Cameron York light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Cameron York score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
York stats and insights
- York has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- York has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 55 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
York recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|20:34
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:54
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:45
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:29
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|25:04
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:50
|Home
|L 3-2
Flyers vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
