Will Casey Cizikas Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 22?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Casey Cizikas a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Cizikas stats and insights
- Cizikas has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
- Cizikas has no points on the power play.
- He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers are allowing 52 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Cizikas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|12:19
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:52
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|13:50
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|14:58
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Islanders vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
