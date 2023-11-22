For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Casey Cizikas a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Cizikas stats and insights

Cizikas has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Cizikas has no points on the power play.

He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are allowing 52 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Cizikas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:14 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 12:19 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:55 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:52 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:50 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:58 Home L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

