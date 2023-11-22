Will Casey Mittelstadt find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Mittelstadt stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Mittelstadt's shooting percentage is 13%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 40 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:29 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:58 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:04 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:16 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:18 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 21:39 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:47 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:10 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 15:12 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:24 Home W 4-0

Sabres vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

