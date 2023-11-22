Casey Mittelstadt and the Buffalo Sabres will be in action on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. There are prop bets for Mittelstadt available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

Mittelstadt has averaged 17:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Mittelstadt has a goal in three of 18 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 10 of 18 games this year, Mittelstadt has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Mittelstadt has an assist in nine of 18 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Mittelstadt hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 18 Games 3 14 Points 3 3 Goals 0 11 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.