Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
The Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (11-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 121 - Bucks 110
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bucks vs Celtics Additional Info
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-11.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (234.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 231.1
- The Celtics' .571 ATS win percentage (8-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bucks' .357 mark (5-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have exceeded the total 64.3% of the time this season (nine out of 14). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (seven out of 14).
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bucks Performance Insights
- In 2023-24, the Bucks are third-best in the NBA offensively (120.8 points scored per game) and ranked 23rd on defense (117.7 points allowed).
- Milwaukee is 21st in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.5) and 23rd in rebounds conceded (45.2).
- This season the Bucks are ranked 23rd in the NBA in assists at 24.6 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, Milwaukee is 13th in the NBA in committing them (13.6 per game). It is fourth-worst in forcing them (12.1 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Bucks are sixth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.4). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.1%.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.