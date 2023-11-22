Should you bet on Chris Tierney to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Tierney stats and insights

  • Tierney is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Tierney has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Tierney recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:40 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:55 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:50 Away W 4-2
11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:04 Away L 4-1
11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:43 Away W 5-3
10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 5:26 Home W 4-3
10/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:35 Away W 5-4 OT

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

