Will Chris Tierney Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 22?
Should you bet on Chris Tierney to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Tierney stats and insights
- Tierney is yet to score through eight games this season.
- In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Tierney has zero points on the power play.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Tierney recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:40
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|7:55
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:50
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|7:43
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|5:26
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:35
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Devils vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
