Will Christopher Tanev Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 22?
On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Christopher Tanev going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Tanev stats and insights
- Tanev is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- In one game versus the Predators this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Tanev has zero points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Tanev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:11
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:24
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:44
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|19:31
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:03
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Away
|L 5-2
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
