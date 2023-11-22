Will Colin Miller light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Miller 2022-23 stats and insights

Miller scored in six of 79 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Miller scored one goal on the power play.

He took 1.3 shots per game, sinking 5.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Red Wings allowed 275 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in league action in goals against.

The Red Wings secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.