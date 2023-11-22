Connor Bedard will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets play at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Fancy a wager on Bedard in the Blackhawks-Blue Jackets game? Use our stats and information below.

Connor Bedard vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Bedard has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 19:35 on the ice per game.

In seven of 16 games this year Bedard has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Bedard has recorded a point in a game 11 times this season over 16 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Bedard has an assist in five of 16 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bedard's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

Bedard has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-18).

