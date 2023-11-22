Will Connor Brown Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 22?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Connor Brown going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Connor Brown score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Brown stats and insights
- Brown is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Brown has no points on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|6:25
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/17/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|W 6-1
|10/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Home
|L 4-3
Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
