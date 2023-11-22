On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Connor Brown going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Connor Brown score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown stats and insights

  • Brown is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Brown has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:10 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 6-4
11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:25 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 5-2
10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 7-4
10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 3-2 OT
10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:37 Away L 4-1
10/17/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:13 Away W 6-1
10/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:26 Home L 4-3

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

