Will Connor McDavid Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 22?
When the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Connor McDavid score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)
McDavid stats and insights
- In five of 15 games this season, McDavid has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- McDavid has picked up two goals and six assists on the power play.
- McDavid averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 54 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
McDavid recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|2
|2
|0
|24:00
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|23:36
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|19:31
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:33
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|22:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|25:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|23:26
|Home
|W 5-2
Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
