When the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Connor McDavid score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

McDavid stats and insights

In five of 15 games this season, McDavid has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

McDavid has picked up two goals and six assists on the power play.

McDavid averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 54 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 24:00 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 23:36 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 19:31 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:41 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:33 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:40 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:44 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:35 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:26 Home W 5-2

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

