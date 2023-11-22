The Edmonton Oilers, including Connor McDavid, take the ice Wednesday versus the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on McDavid intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Connor McDavid vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

McDavid Season Stats Insights

McDavid has averaged 19:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

In five of 15 games this season, McDavid has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 10 of 15 games this season, McDavid has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

McDavid has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

McDavid's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 64.5% of McDavid going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

McDavid Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 54 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 15 Games 2 15 Points 6 6 Goals 2 9 Assists 4

