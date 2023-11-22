When the Calgary Flames face off against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Connor Zary light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Zary stats and insights

Zary has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (two shots).

Zary has picked up one assist on the power play.

Zary averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

