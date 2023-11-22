The Calgary Flames, with Connor Zary, will be on the ice Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. There are prop bets for Zary available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Connor Zary vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Zary Season Stats Insights

Zary's plus-minus this season, in 15:58 per game on the ice, is +3.

Zary has a goal in three of nine contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zary has recorded a point in a game six times this season over nine games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of nine games this year, Zary has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Zary's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

Zary has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zary Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 9 Games 1 8 Points 1 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

