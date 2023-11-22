In the upcoming matchup versus the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Curtis Lazar to light the lamp for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Lazar stats and insights

Lazar has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (zero shots).

Lazar has no points on the power play.

He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Lazar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 13:17 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:54 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:56 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:48 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:07 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:55 Home W 4-3 10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:50 Home W 5-4

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

