Damian Lillard and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be matching up versus the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 142-129 win versus the Wizards, Lillard totaled 22 points and seven assists.

In this article, we dig into Lillard's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-102)

Over 25.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+120)

Over 4.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+100)

Over 6.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-108)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were ranked fourth in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 111.4 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Celtics were 18th in the NBA last season, conceding 44 per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics were ranked second in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 23.1 per contest.

Giving up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the Celtics were fifth in the league in that category.

Damian Lillard vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 37 41 4 5 6 1 1 3/8/2023 30 27 5 8 2 0 1

