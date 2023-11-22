On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Darnell Nurse going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Nurse stats and insights

  • Nurse has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Nurse's shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 54 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Nurse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:35 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:21 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:46 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 21:38 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:27 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:13 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:53 Home L 5-2
11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:49 Home W 5-2

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

