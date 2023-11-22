Darnell Nurse and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Nurse against the Hurricanes, we have plenty of info to help.

Darnell Nurse vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +185)

0.5 points (Over odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Nurse Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Nurse has averaged 22:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In three of 17 games this year, Nurse has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Nurse has a point in five games this year through 17 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Nurse has had an assist twice this year in 17 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Nurse has an implied probability of 35.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nurse has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nurse Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 54 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 17 Games 2 5 Points 0 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

