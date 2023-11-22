The New Jersey Devils, Dawson Mercer included, will face the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Mercer against the Red Wings, we have plenty of info to help.

Dawson Mercer vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Mercer Season Stats Insights

Mercer's plus-minus this season, in 17:43 per game on the ice, is -6.

Mercer has a goal in three of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In four of 16 games this season, Mercer has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In one of 16 games this year, Mercer has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Mercer's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Mercer has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mercer Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 16 Games 4 4 Points 1 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

