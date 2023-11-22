Will Dougie Hamilton Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 22?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Dougie Hamilton going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Dougie Hamilton score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Hamilton stats and insights
- Hamilton has scored in five of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Red Wings this season in one game (five shots).
- On the power play he has four goals, plus four assists.
- He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Hamilton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|18:33
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|16:00
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|21:24
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:08
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|22:12
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|21:56
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|24:42
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|21:17
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Home
|W 5-4
Devils vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
