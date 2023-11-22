Dougie Hamilton will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his New Jersey Devils meet the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Does a wager on Hamilton interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dougie Hamilton vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hamilton Season Stats Insights

Hamilton has averaged 21:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

Hamilton has a goal in five of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Hamilton has a point in 11 games this year (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

In eight of 16 games this year, Hamilton has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Hamilton goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Hamilton has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hamilton Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 16 Games 4 14 Points 7 5 Goals 3 9 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.