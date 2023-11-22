Dylan Cozens and the Buffalo Sabres will be in action on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. There are prop bets for Cozens available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Dylan Cozens vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Cozens Season Stats Insights

Cozens' plus-minus this season, in 14:15 per game on the ice, is -1.

Cozens has a goal in three games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Cozens has a point in seven of 16 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Cozens has an assist in four of 16 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Cozens' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he goes over.

Cozens has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cozens Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 16 Games 3 8 Points 5 3 Goals 3 5 Assists 2

