For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Elias Lindholm a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

Lindholm has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Lindholm has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:40 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:48 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 19:33 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:39 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:39 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:01 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 2 0 2 22:11 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:47 Away L 5-2

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.