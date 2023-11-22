The Calgary Flames, with Elias Lindholm, will be on the ice Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Prop bets for Lindholm are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Elias Lindholm vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm's plus-minus this season, in 20:53 per game on the ice, is +1.

Lindholm has a goal in four of 18 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 18 games this season, Lindholm has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Lindholm has an assist in six of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Lindholm's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 18 Games 4 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

