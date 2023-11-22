Erik Haula will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his New Jersey Devils face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Prop bets for Haula in that upcoming Devils-Red Wings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Erik Haula vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Haula Season Stats Insights

Haula's plus-minus this season, in 15:07 per game on the ice, is 0.

Haula has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

In eight of 15 games this year, Haula has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Haula has an assist in four of 15 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Haula's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Haula going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Haula Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 15 Games 4 11 Points 3 6 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

