Should you wager on Evan Bouchard to light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bouchard stats and insights

  • Bouchard has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also six assists.
  • Bouchard's shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 54 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Bouchard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:32 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 23:30 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 3 0 3 23:54 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:44 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:55 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 26:38 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:13 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 1 0 1 23:28 Home L 5-2
11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:21 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Flames 1 1 0 19:49 Home W 5-2

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

