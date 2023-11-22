The Edmonton Oilers, including Evan Bouchard, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Prop bets for Bouchard in that upcoming Oilers-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Evan Bouchard vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Bouchard has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 22:01 on the ice per game.

Bouchard has a goal in four games this year through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Bouchard has a point in 12 of 17 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Bouchard has an assist in nine of 17 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Bouchard has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 54 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 17 Games 2 17 Points 1 4 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

