When the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Evander Kane score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

In six of 17 games this season, Kane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

On the power play, Kane has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He has a 14.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 54 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Kane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:30 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 3 3 0 21:11 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:33 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:05 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:57 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 2 1 1 22:47 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 3 1 2 20:32 Home W 5-2

Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

