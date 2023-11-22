Will Evander Kane Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 22?
When the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Evander Kane score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Kane stats and insights
- In six of 17 games this season, Kane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- On the power play, Kane has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He has a 14.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 54 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.
Kane recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:30
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|3
|3
|0
|21:11
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:05
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:57
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:49
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|22:47
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|3
|1
|2
|20:32
|Home
|W 5-2
Oilers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
