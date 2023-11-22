The Edmonton Oilers, including Evander Kane, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Fancy a wager on Kane in the Oilers-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evander Kane vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Kane has averaged 18:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Kane has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kane has a point in nine games this year (out of 17), including multiple points four times.

Kane has an assist in six of 17 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Kane hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Kane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kane Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 17 Games 1 15 Points 1 8 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.