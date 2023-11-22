Will Fabian Zetterlund Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 22?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Fabian Zetterlund a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zetterlund stats and insights
- In four of 18 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zetterlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|21:26
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|17:38
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|15:39
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.