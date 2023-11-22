For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Fabian Zetterlund a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zetterlund stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:49 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 21:26 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:10 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:52 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 17:38 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:09 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:39 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.