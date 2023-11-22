The San Jose Sharks, Fabian Zetterlund among them, meet the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to bet on Zetterlund's props? Here is some information to help you.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Zetterlund has averaged 16:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -14.

In four of 18 games this year, Zetterlund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In five of 18 games this year, Zetterlund has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of 18 games this year, Zetterlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Zetterlund's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 32.3% chance of Zetterlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 70 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 18 Games 3 7 Points 0 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

