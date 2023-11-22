Should you bet on Filip Zadina to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Seattle Kraken face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadina stats and insights

  • Zadina has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • Zadina has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 70 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Zadina recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 2 0 2 13:37 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:49 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:02 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:07 Home L 10-2
11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 10-1
10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:01 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

