Should you wager on Garnet Hathaway to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders meet up on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Hathaway stats and insights

  • Hathaway has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
  • Hathaway has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 55 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Hathaway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:10 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:36 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:15 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:11 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:23 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:01 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:49 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:15 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 10:13 Home L 3-2

Flyers vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

