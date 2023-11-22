Will Garnet Hathaway Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 22?
Should you wager on Garnet Hathaway to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders meet up on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hathaway stats and insights
- Hathaway has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
- Hathaway has no points on the power play.
- He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 55 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hathaway recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|13:10
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:01
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|10:49
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|10:13
|Home
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.