Will Givani Smith score a goal when the San Jose Sharks play the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:33 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 2 1 1 8:42 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 5:55 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:37 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:10 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 3:45 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 6:04 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:13 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:56 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:43 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

