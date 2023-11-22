In the upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Henri Jokiharju to find the back of the net for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Jokiharju stats and insights

Jokiharju has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Jokiharju has no points on the power play.

Jokiharju averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 40 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Jokiharju recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:14 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:46 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:14 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:03 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:28 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:37 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:31 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

