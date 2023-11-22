On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Hudson Fasching going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Fasching stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Fasching scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

Fasching has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are allowing 52 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Fasching recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:13 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:47 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 8:50 Away W 3-0 10/20/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 5-4 OT 10/17/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:05 Home W 1-0 10/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:00 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

