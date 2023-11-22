Islanders vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - November 22
Here's a look at the injury report for the New York Islanders (6-6-5), which currently has two players listed, as the Islanders prepare for their matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers (10-7-1) at UBS Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:30 PM ET.
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Martin
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Julien Gauthier
|RW
|Questionable
|Illness
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Islanders vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Elmont, New York
- Arena: UBS Arena
Islanders Season Insights
- The Islanders' 43 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
- It has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential at -12.
Flyers Season Insights
- With 60 goals (3.3 per game), the Flyers have the NHL's eighth-best offense.
- Philadelphia concedes 2.9 goals per game (52 total), which ranks 12th in the league.
- Their +8 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
Islanders vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-160)
|Flyers (+135)
|6
