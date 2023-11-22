Here's a look at the injury report for the New York Islanders (6-6-5), which currently has two players listed, as the Islanders prepare for their matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers (10-7-1) at UBS Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:30 PM ET.

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Martin LW Questionable Upper Body Julien Gauthier RW Questionable Illness

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body Rasmus Ristolainen D Out Lower Body

Islanders vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Elmont, New York

Arena: UBS Arena

Islanders Season Insights

The Islanders' 43 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

It has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential at -12.

Flyers Season Insights

With 60 goals (3.3 per game), the Flyers have the NHL's eighth-best offense.

Philadelphia concedes 2.9 goals per game (52 total), which ranks 12th in the league.

Their +8 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Islanders vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-160) Flyers (+135) 6

