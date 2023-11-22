How to Watch the Islanders vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Having taken five in a row, the Philadelphia Flyers visit the New York Islanders on Wednesday, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.
You can watch the Islanders try to hold off the Flyers on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Islanders vs Flyers Additional Info
Islanders Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Islanders are conceding 55 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in league play.
- The Islanders rank 29th in the league with 43 goals scored (2.5 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Islanders have gone 2-4-4 to earn 40.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Islanders have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mathew Barzal
|17
|4
|11
|15
|24
|26
|33.3%
|Noah Dobson
|17
|6
|9
|15
|11
|7
|-
|Bo Horvat
|16
|5
|9
|14
|10
|5
|50.8%
|Brock Nelson
|17
|7
|4
|11
|7
|9
|45.6%
|Kyle Palmieri
|17
|4
|6
|10
|6
|3
|42.9%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers' total of 52 goals given up (2.9 per game) is 12th in the NHL.
- The Flyers' 60 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them eighth in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Flyers have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Sanheim
|18
|2
|14
|16
|15
|12
|-
|Travis Konecny
|18
|11
|4
|15
|4
|14
|22.7%
|Joel Farabee
|18
|7
|7
|14
|4
|5
|50%
|Sean Couturier
|16
|4
|9
|13
|8
|14
|49.5%
|Cam Atkinson
|18
|8
|5
|13
|10
|8
|100%
