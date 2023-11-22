Having taken five in a row, the Philadelphia Flyers visit the New York Islanders on Wednesday, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

You can watch the Islanders try to hold off the Flyers on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Islanders vs Flyers Additional Info

Islanders Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Islanders are conceding 55 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in league play.

The Islanders rank 29th in the league with 43 goals scored (2.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Islanders have gone 2-4-4 to earn 40.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Islanders have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mathew Barzal 17 4 11 15 24 26 33.3% Noah Dobson 17 6 9 15 11 7 - Bo Horvat 16 5 9 14 10 5 50.8% Brock Nelson 17 7 4 11 7 9 45.6% Kyle Palmieri 17 4 6 10 6 3 42.9%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers' total of 52 goals given up (2.9 per game) is 12th in the NHL.

The Flyers' 60 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them eighth in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Flyers have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.

Flyers Key Players