The New York Islanders (6-6-5) have -160 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the Philadelphia Flyers (10-7-1), who have +135 moneyline odds, on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN.
Islanders vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Islanders vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline
Islanders vs. Flyers Betting Trends
- Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 11 of 18 games this season.
- The Islanders have won 71.4% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (5-2).
- The Flyers have been the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 61.5%, of those games.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter, New York has put together a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).
- Philadelphia has nine games this season playing as an underdog by +135 or longer, and is 4-5 in those contests.
Islanders Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|2-4-4
|5-5
|6-3-1
|6.0
|2.50
|3.30
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|2-4-4
|2.50
|3.30
|8
|32.0%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|7-3
|3-6-1
|6.4
|3.20
|2.60
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|3.20
|2.60
|3
|8.8%
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-5
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|3
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|4-2
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|3
|Games Under Total
|6
