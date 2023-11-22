The New York Islanders (6-6-5) have -160 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the Philadelphia Flyers (10-7-1), who have +135 moneyline odds, on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN.

Islanders vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Islanders vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Islanders vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 11 of 18 games this season.

The Islanders have won 71.4% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (5-2).

The Flyers have been the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 61.5%, of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter, New York has put together a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

Philadelphia has nine games this season playing as an underdog by +135 or longer, and is 4-5 in those contests.

Islanders Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-4-4 5-5 6-3-1 6.0 2.50 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-4-4 2.50 3.30 8 32.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 3-6-1 6.4 3.20 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.20 2.60 3 8.8% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

Flyers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-4-4 5-5 6-3-1 6.0 2.50 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-4-4 2.50 3.30 8 32.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 3-6-1 6.4 3.20 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.20 2.60 3 8.8% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

