The New York Islanders (6-6-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (10-7-1, winners of five straight) at UBS Arena. The matchup on Wednesday, November 22 begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 games, the Islanders are 2-4-4. They have put up 25 goals, while their opponents have scored 33. They have gone on the power play 25 times during that span, and have capitalized with eight goals (32.0% of opportunities).

The Flyers have a 6-4-0 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 32 total goals (three power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 8.8%) while conceding 26 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Wednesday's hockey action.

Islanders vs. Flyers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final result of Flyers 4, Islanders 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (+125)

Flyers (+125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Flyers Additional Info

Islanders Splits and Trends

The Islanders (6-6-5 overall) have a 1-5-6 record in contests that have required overtime.

New York is 3-0-4 (10 points) in its seven games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Islanders scored only one goal, they've finished 1-3-0 (two points).

New York finished 1-2-0 in the three games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Islanders have scored at least three goals in 10 games (4-1-5, 13 points).

In the seven games when New York has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 3-3-1 record (seven points).

In the five games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 2-2-1 (five points).

The Islanders' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Islanders went 4-4-4 in those matchups (12 points).

Flyers Splits and Trends

The Flyers have a record of 10-7-1 this season and are 1-1-2 in overtime contests.

Philadelphia has earned three points (1-3-1) in its five games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Flyers recorded only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Philadelphia has two points (1-4-0) in five games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Flyers have scored three or more goals 11 times, earning 19 points from those matchups (9-1-1).

Philadelphia has scored a lone power-play goal in three games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Philadelphia is 6-3-1 (13 points).

The Flyers have been outshot by opponents eight times this season, and earned eight points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 29th 2.53 Goals Scored 3.33 15th 18th 3.24 Goals Allowed 2.89 11th 15th 30.9 Shots 31.4 14th 31st 35.3 Shots Allowed 27.7 3rd 10th 22.92% Power Play % 11.48% 28th 31st 69.49% Penalty Kill % 81.67% 14th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Islanders vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.