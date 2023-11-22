Noah Dobson and Travis Konecny will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the New York Islanders meet the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:30 PM ET.

Islanders vs. Flyers Game Information

Islanders Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for New York, Mathew Barzal has 15 points in 17 games (four goals, 11 assists).

Dobson has chipped in with 15 points (six goals, nine assists).

Bo Horvat has 14 points for New York, via five goals and nine assists.

Semyon Varlamov (2-3-1) has a goals against average of 2.2 on the season. His .935% save percentage is second-best in the NHL.

Flyers Players to Watch

Travis Sanheim has totaled two goals (0.1 per game) and dished out 14 assists (0.8 per game), This places him among the leaders for Philadelphia with 16 total points (0.9 per game).

With 15 total points (0.8 per game), including 11 goals and four assists through 18 contests, Konecny is crucial for Philadelphia's attack.

This season, Joel Farabee has seven goals and seven assists, for a season point total of 14.

In the crease, Felix Sandstrom has a 0-0-0 record this season, with a .000 save percentage (69th in the league). In 0 games, he has zero saves, and has given up zero goals (zero goals against average).

Islanders vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 29th 2.53 Goals Scored 3.33 15th 18th 3.24 Goals Allowed 2.89 11th 15th 30.9 Shots 31.4 14th 31st 35.3 Shots Allowed 27.7 3rd 10th 22.92% Power Play % 11.48% 28th 31st 69.49% Penalty Kill % 81.67% 14th

