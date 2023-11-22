The Philadelphia Flyers (10-7-1) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they face the New York Islanders (6-6-5) on the road on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN.

Islanders vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-150) Flyers (+125) 6 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders Betting Insights

The Islanders are 5-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

New York is 2-2 (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Islanders' implied win probability is 60.0%.

New York's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals nine times.

Flyers Betting Insights

The Flyers have won eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 5-5, a 50.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Flyers have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Philadelphia has played 11 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Islanders vs Flyers Additional Info

Islanders vs. Flyers Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 43 (29th) Goals 60 (8th) 55 (16th) Goals Allowed 52 (12th) 11 (20th) Power Play Goals 7 (26th) 18 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (14th)

Islanders Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games New York has gone 2-4-4 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

New York hit the over in six of its past 10 games.

The Islanders have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

In the last 10 games, the Islanders have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Islanders offense's 43 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

The Islanders are ranked 16th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 55 total goals (3.2 per game).

The team is ranked 25th in goal differential at -12.

Flyers Advanced Stats

The Flyers went 6-4-0 over its last 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 line versus the spread in that span.

Philadelphia has gone over the total in three of its last 10 outings.

The Flyers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Flyers and their opponents are averaging 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.6 goals.

The Flyers have scored the eighth-most goals (60 goals, 3.3 per game) in the league.

The Flyers' 52 total goals conceded (2.9 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

They have a +8 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

