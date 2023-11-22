Islanders vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Flyers (10-7-1) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they face the New York Islanders (6-6-5) on the road on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Islanders vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Islanders (-150)
|Flyers (+125)
|6
|Islanders (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders Betting Insights
- The Islanders are 5-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- New York is 2-2 (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Islanders' implied win probability is 60.0%.
- New York's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals nine times.
Flyers Betting Insights
- The Flyers have won eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Philadelphia has a record of 5-5, a 50.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Flyers have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Philadelphia has played 11 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Islanders vs Flyers Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Islanders vs. Flyers Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|43 (29th)
|Goals
|60 (8th)
|55 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|52 (12th)
|11 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (26th)
|18 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (14th)
Islanders Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games New York has gone 2-4-4 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- New York hit the over in six of its past 10 games.
- The Islanders have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- In the last 10 games, the Islanders have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Islanders offense's 43 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
- The Islanders are ranked 16th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 55 total goals (3.2 per game).
- The team is ranked 25th in goal differential at -12.
Flyers Advanced Stats
- The Flyers went 6-4-0 over its last 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 line versus the spread in that span.
- Philadelphia has gone over the total in three of its last 10 outings.
- The Flyers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Flyers and their opponents are averaging 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.6 goals.
- The Flyers have scored the eighth-most goals (60 goals, 3.3 per game) in the league.
- The Flyers' 52 total goals conceded (2.9 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- They have a +8 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.