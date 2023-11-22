Top Player Prop Bets for Islanders vs. Flyers on November 22, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Mathew Barzal, Travis Sanheim and others on the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers before their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at UBS Arena.
Islanders vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Islanders vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Barzal is one of New York's leading contributors (15 total points), having amassed four goals and 11 assists.
Barzal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 16
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Canucks
|Nov. 15
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Oilers
|Nov. 13
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|3
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Noah Dobson has accumulated 15 points (0.9 per game), scoring six goals and adding nine assists.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Nov. 15
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Nov. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
Bo Horvat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)
Bo Horvat has five goals and nine assists for New York.
Horvat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Kraken
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Canucks
|Nov. 15
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Nov. 13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Sanheim has scored two goals (0.1 per game) and collected 14 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Philadelphia offense with 16 total points (0.9 per game).
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kings
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 10
|1
|2
|3
|1
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Travis Konecny is one of the impact players on offense for Philadelphia with 15 total points (0.8 per game), with 11 goals and four assists in 18 games.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 15
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Kings
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
