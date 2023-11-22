You can find player prop bet odds for Mathew Barzal, Travis Sanheim and others on the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers before their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at UBS Arena.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Islanders vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Islanders vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Barzal is one of New York's leading contributors (15 total points), having amassed four goals and 11 assists.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 at Kraken Nov. 16 0 2 2 1 at Canucks Nov. 15 0 2 2 6 at Oilers Nov. 13 1 0 1 4 vs. Capitals Nov. 11 0 0 0 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Noah Dobson has accumulated 15 points (0.9 per game), scoring six goals and adding nine assists.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 at Kraken Nov. 16 1 0 1 5 at Canucks Nov. 15 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Nov. 13 0 0 0 0 vs. Capitals Nov. 11 0 0 0 4

Bo Horvat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

Bo Horvat has five goals and nine assists for New York.

Horvat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 18 0 1 1 4 at Kraken Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Canucks Nov. 15 1 0 1 3 at Oilers Nov. 13 0 1 1 1 vs. Capitals Nov. 11 0 1 1 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Sanheim has scored two goals (0.1 per game) and collected 14 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Philadelphia offense with 16 total points (0.9 per game).

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 18 0 2 2 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 15 0 0 0 0 at Kings Nov. 11 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 10 1 2 3 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Travis Konecny is one of the impact players on offense for Philadelphia with 15 total points (0.8 per game), with 11 goals and four assists in 18 games.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 19 1 0 1 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 18 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes Nov. 15 1 0 1 4 at Kings Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Ducks Nov. 10 0 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.