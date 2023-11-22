When the New Jersey Devils square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jack Hughes score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

  • Hughes has scored in four of 11 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has scored two goals versus the Red Wings this season in one game (four shots).
  • On the power play, Hughes has accumulated three goals and nine assists.
  • Hughes' shooting percentage is 14%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 22:40 Home L 5-3
11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 3:55 Away L 4-1
11/2/2023 Wild 2 0 2 21:57 Away W 5-3
10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 4-3
10/27/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:05 Home W 5-4
10/25/2023 Capitals 3 0 3 21:18 Home L 6-4
10/24/2023 Canadiens 4 0 4 21:05 Away W 5-2
10/20/2023 Islanders 4 2 2 24:21 Away W 5-4 OT
10/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 24:32 Home L 4-3
10/13/2023 Coyotes 3 0 3 23:59 Home L 4-3 SO

Devils vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

