Jack Hughes will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings face off on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Hughes' props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jack Hughes vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus rating this season, in 13:56 per game on the ice, is -2.

In four of 11 games this year Hughes has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Hughes has a point in nine games this year (out of 11), including multiple points seven times.

Hughes has an assist in seven of 11 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Hughes has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 59.8% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 11 Games 4 22 Points 6 6 Goals 4 16 Assists 2

