The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jacob MacDonald find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDonald 2022-23 stats and insights

MacDonald scored in one of 58 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

He tallied one assist, but no goals, on the power play.

He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 1.3% of them.

Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Kraken allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

The Kraken shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.