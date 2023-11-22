Jean-Gabriel Pageau Game Preview: Islanders vs. Flyers - November 22
The New York Islanders, Jean-Gabriel Pageau included, will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Pageau? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)
Pageau Season Stats Insights
- Pageau's plus-minus this season, in 16:26 per game on the ice, is -9.
- Pageau has yet to score a goal this year through 17 games played.
- Pageau has recorded a point in a game four times this season out of 17 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- In four of 17 games this year, Pageau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Pageau has an implied probability of 38.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Pageau Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers have conceded 52 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|17
|Games
|4
|5
|Points
|1
|0
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|1
