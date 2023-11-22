The New York Islanders, Jean-Gabriel Pageau included, will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Pageau? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

Pageau Season Stats Insights

Pageau's plus-minus this season, in 16:26 per game on the ice, is -9.

Pageau has yet to score a goal this year through 17 games played.

Pageau has recorded a point in a game four times this season out of 17 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 17 games this year, Pageau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Pageau has an implied probability of 38.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pageau Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 52 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 4 5 Points 1 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

