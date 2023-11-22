In the upcoming tilt versus the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Jeff Skinner to light the lamp for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Skinner stats and insights

In seven of 18 games this season, Skinner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

Skinner has scored two goals on the power play.

He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Skinner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:00 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:24 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:42 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:46 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:32 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 15:36 Home W 4-0

Sabres vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

