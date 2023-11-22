Jeff Skinner will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Buffalo Sabres play the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Considering a wager on Skinner? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jeff Skinner vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Skinner Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Skinner has averaged 17:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Skinner has scored a goal in seven of 18 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Skinner has a point in 10 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points four times.

Skinner has an assist in five of 18 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Skinner has an implied probability of 58.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Skinner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Skinner Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 18 Games 3 14 Points 2 8 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

