The New Jersey Devils, Jesper Bratt included, will meet the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Bratt's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesper Bratt vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bratt Season Stats Insights

Bratt has averaged 19:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

In six of 16 games this year Bratt has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 12 of 16 games this year, Bratt has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Bratt has an assist in 11 of 16 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Bratt's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 61.7% of Bratt going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bratt Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 16 Games 4 23 Points 5 8 Goals 2 15 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.